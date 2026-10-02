Scottsdale double shooting leaves man, woman critically injured, police say

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The Brief A man and woman were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Friday night shooting in Scottsdale. Initial reporting indicates the incident was an aggravated assault and an attempted suicide, police said. The shooting happened near McDowell and Pima roads, and the identities and ages of the two people have not been released.



Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

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A man and woman have life-threatening injuries after a double shooting in Scottsdale on Friday night.

What we know:

The Oct. 2 shooting happened near McDowell and Pima roads.

"Initial reporting indicates this was an aggravated assault and an attempted suicide. An adult man and woman were both transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," Scottsdale Police said.

What we don't know:

The names and ages of the man and woman were not released.

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Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of the area where the incident happened