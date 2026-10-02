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Glendale gas station killer sentenced; Campus assault controversy mounts | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 2, 2026 6:45 PM MST
Published October 2, 2026 6:45 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a mounting campus assault controversy at Cornell University to changes that are being made to a well-known Downtown Phoenix event, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, October 2, 2026.

1. Man who murdered Glendale worker gets long prison sentence

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Man given life sentence after pleading guilty to killing woman at Glendale gas station
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Man given life sentence after pleading guilty to killing woman at Glendale gas station

A judge has sentenced an Arizona man to life in prison with a chance for release decades later for his role in the shooting death of a Glendale gas station worker.

2. Cornell faces mounting controversy

3. Suspect in Phoenix trail murder makes plea in court

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Zion Teasley pleads guilty to 2023 murder of Lauren Heike on Phoenix trail
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Zion Teasley pleads guilty to 2023 murder of Lauren Heike on Phoenix trail

Zion Teasley pleaded guilty to the 2023 murder of Lauren Heike on a north Phoenix hiking trail. He could face life behind bars at his December sentencing.

4. From FOX 10 Talks: Mother, son share incredible, viral journey

5. A new kind of First Friday for Downtown Phoenix?

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First Fridays on Phoenix's Roosevelt Row returns with new pilot program for vendors
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First Fridays on Phoenix's Roosevelt Row returns with new pilot program for vendors

A new Phoenix City Council pilot program allows local business owners to host art and food vendors on private property during First Friday events.

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