Glendale gas station killer sentenced; Campus assault controversy mounts | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a mounting campus assault controversy at Cornell University to changes that are being made to a well-known Downtown Phoenix event, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, October 2, 2026.
1. Man who murdered Glendale worker gets long prison sentence
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A judge has sentenced an Arizona man to life in prison with a chance for release decades later for his role in the shooting death of a Glendale gas station worker.
2. Cornell faces mounting controversy
3. Suspect in Phoenix trail murder makes plea in court
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Zion Teasley pleaded guilty to the 2023 murder of Lauren Heike on a north Phoenix hiking trail. He could face life behind bars at his December sentencing.
4. From FOX 10 Talks: Mother, son share incredible, viral journey
5. A new kind of First Friday for Downtown Phoenix?
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A new Phoenix City Council pilot program allows local business owners to host art and food vendors on private property during First Friday events.