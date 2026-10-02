Glendale gas station killer sentenced; Campus assault controversy mounts | Nightly Roundup

From a mounting campus assault controversy at Cornell University to changes that are being made to a well-known Downtown Phoenix event, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, October 2, 2026.

1. Man who murdered Glendale worker gets long prison sentence

Featured article

2. Cornell faces mounting controversy

3. Suspect in Phoenix trail murder makes plea in court

Featured article

4. From FOX 10 Talks: Mother, son share incredible, viral journey

5. A new kind of First Friday for Downtown Phoenix?