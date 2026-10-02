ASU hires former judge for probe after hockey player Matthew Mayich collapses

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The Brief Arizona State University retained former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales to conduct an independent review following the collapse and hospitalization of hockey player Matthew Mayich, 21. Seven anonymous ASU hockey players disputed an internal university report regarding the Aug. 20 outdoor workout, leading to head coach Greg Powers being placed on administrative leave. Mayich remains in a coma on life support as the university requests the independent investigation be completed by early December.



James Rund, senior vice president of Educational Outreach and Student Services at Arizona State University, sent a letter to university President Michael Crow regarding an independent review into the collapse of ASU hockey player Matthew Mayich.

Mayich, 21, collapsed Aug. 20 during the team's first official practice of the 2026-27 season. It was held outdoors at Sun Angel Stadium.

The St. Louis Blues drafted Mayich in 2023, but he made a pit stop before entering the professional ranks to join the NCAA hockey team at ASU.

What we know:

In the Oct. 2 letter, Rund said he retained former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales to lead an independent review of the incident.

Bales will "lead an independent review of the facts that have been identified by the university, attorneys for the Mayich family, attorneys for members of the ASU hockey team, law enforcement agencies, and others as appropriate," Rund said.

He will also review and make recommendations to the following:

Planning and approval of outdoor athletic activities, including strength and conditioning activities, practices and competitions.

Staffing, policies and procedures for outdoor athletic activities, including adjustments necessary to address changing conditions or adverse reactions.

Preparation for and response to adverse events or reactions occurring during outdoor athletic activities.

Use of outside consultants in the planning and delivery of strength and conditioning and practice activities.

"Justice Bales will identify and engage participants necessary for a complete and thorough review and may retain additional assistance from others as needed," Rund said.

Bales served on the Arizona Supreme Court for more than a decade—and was Chief Justice for five years. Before that, he practiced law for almost 20 years.

Vice president of student services at ASU, Joanne Vogel, will act as university liaison to Bales to help with any necessary information and resources during the investigation.

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Teammates Dispute Report:

On Sept. 28, seven anonymous ASU hockey players released a letter through attorney Timothy J. Casey to President Crow disputing a Sept. 21 university report on Mayich's collapse.

"We are members of the Arizona State University men’s hockey team. We were at Sun Angel Stadium on the morning of August 20, 2026, when our teammate Matthew Mayich collapsed. We have read the Initial Report that Senior Vice President James Rund delivered to you on September 21," the players said. "The Rund report attaches two ASU policies: the Sun Devil Athletics policy on outside consultants and the Exertional Heat Illness Policy signed by ASU’s team physician. It recommends that a panel study best practices. It does not compare what happened on August 20 with those two policies, and it does not identify who was responsible for following them."

The players asked the university president to review their report, address their questions and take action before their Oct. 2 season opener.

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Coach Placed on Leave:

Since the players' letter, ASU hockey head coach Greg Powers was placed on administrative leave—a decision he supports.

"Matthew and his family remain foremost in my thoughts and prayers. What happened to Matthew has deeply affected everyone in our program, and I continue to hope for strength and healing for him and his family. I support the University’s decision to place me on administrative leave while the circumstances surrounding the August 20 workout are reviewed. I believe this will allow the review to proceed thoroughly, independently and without distraction. I intend to cooperate fully and want a process that Matthew, our players, their families and the broader ASU community can have confidence in," Powers said.

He continues, "I respect our players’ right to speak openly and honestly about their experiences, and I want every player to feel completely free to participate candidly in the review. I care deeply about these young men and their well-being, and I will respect whatever they choose to share through that process.

I always have and always will care deeply about this team, this program and the people in it. For now, the players deserve the opportunity to focus on one another, on Matthew and on the season ahead. I will support them from a distance while the facts are carefully examined and the process moves forward."

ASU said assistant coach Mike Corbett would take over as the team's season opens this weekend. An interim head coach will be named at a later date.

The backstory:

Mayich was participating in the team's first official practice of the 2026–27 hockey season on Aug. 20, just over a week after arriving from Canada.

It was the first of a planned three-day team-building activity led by the hockey coaches, though student-athletes had previously participated in three voluntary strength and conditioning workouts earlier that month.

The workout was a demanding routine led by a former Green Beret, similar to training shown in a U.S. Army video posted on YouTube.

Mayich's teammates said the workout lasted over 75 minutes—7:05 a.m. to Mayich's collapse around 8:23 a.m.

Mayich had been in Arizona for eight days and participated in only one or two short outdoor circuits (5-minute trips pushing weighted plates) prior to Aug. 20. Only one brief water break occurred (roughly 35–45 minutes in), the players said.

Water was reached by only the first few drill finishers (around eight players); Mayich and most others received no water, the players reported. They also reported that extra exercise was used as punishment for falling behind or miscounting.

ASU's report said temperatures during the session ranged from 86 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit with humidity levels between 46% and 51%.

"All of the student-athletes who participated in the event had been medically cleared for athletics participation prior to the event. This included Matthew, who had arrived in Tempe from his home in Canada eight days earlier (on August 12) and been medically cleared by the team physician and the athletic trainer after a pre-participation physical examination," ASU's report said. "A break was taken approximately 20 minutes into the event for the student-athletes to drink water."

While completing a final exercise that involved running with a medicine ball, Mayich struggled, stumbled, dropped the ball, and fell to the ground, according to the report. Although he attempted to get up, he collapsed to his knees.

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What we don't know:

It's unknown how long coach Powers will be on administrative leave, and President Crow has not publically responded to this letter.

What's next:

The Mayich family attorney says the 21-year-old remains in a coma.

"He’s on life support. They’re holding up as best you can imagine, which is not great, but nothing’s gonna change, really. They’re hoping for a miracle," said Rob Casey, the Mayich family attorney.

Arizona State student-athletes are invited to submit information, share suggestions and ask questions. They may choose to remain confidential and anonymous.

The university requests the independent review be finished by early December.