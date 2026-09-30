Holtzman Construction owner tied to new LLC as customers seek answers

The Brief Dozens of customers and subcontractors have reached out with accounts of unfinished work following an initial report on Holtzman Construction. Customer Kate Thongtrangan says she paid over $400,000 on a $680,000 commercial build that remains less than a third completed after months of inactivity. Company owner Brandon Holtzman is linked to a new local LLC and a construction license across state lines, while his Arizona licenses have been voluntarily canceled.



Since an initial FOX 10 story on Holtzman Construction ran on Sept. 29, dozens of customers and subcontractors have reached out with their own stories of unfinished work. FOX 10 has also learned that not only is the owner tied to a new company, but also a construction license across state lines.

Unfinished Projects:

"I just need to know how to get this thing moving, in addition to what to do with the amount I paid him and the job was not done," said Kate Thongtrangan.

Thongtrangan said she and her husband hired Holtzman Construction to do a demolition and build for a medical consultation office back in October 2024. Overall, she said they have paid more than $400,000 on a $680,000 contract, but the work itself is not even a third of the way done.

"The slab was done December of last year and this frame was done in January. The trusses somewhere after that, but you know, it's been here for months," Thongtrangan said. "It's been so long that at one point a bird made a nest up there."

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Little Communication:

Like other customers of Holtzman who have reached out to FOX 10, Thongtrangan said communication has been nearly nonexistent over the past several weeks. An email sent from Brandon on Sept. 16 to Thongtrangan references a "major, unexpected challenge" to the business that affected financial stability. The email goes on to say the company is "working with professionals to reorganize," and that the hope is to find a solution to allow the company to complete existing contracts.

"Okay, he's gone":

Meanwhile, Thongtrangan noticed changes at the construction site itself, and not productive ones.

"A couple weeks ago, when we drove by, they took the signs of Holtzman Construction in the front of the building away," Thongtrangan said. "They removed the portable toilet and the trailer that was here, they removed everything away and that's when they left the gate open and that's when I know, okay, he's gone."

Tied to New LLC:

FOX 10 confirmed Brandon Holtzman is tied to Haul Pros LLC, established earlier this month.

Nowhere To Be Found:

When reporters tried to reach Holtzman at the address associated with the company, asking, "Is a Brandon Holtzman here?" they received the response, "I can't give you any information about any of our clients."

When trying to reach Holtzman at a residential address tied to the family, there was no answer there either.

Bigger Concerns:

FOX 10 confirmed Brandon Holtzman registered a Holtzman Construction company in Southern California. Meanwhile, customers like Thongtrangan are concerned not just about their projects, but also potential legal claims or liens from subcontractors.

"The subcontractor can put liens on your properties if they don't get paid," Thongtrangan said.

"And that's concerning because you don't know if they got paid," a reporter noted.

"Right, right, and besides, I already overpaid Holtzman for this project for more than what they've done," Thongtrangan replied.

Her Message to Brandon:

Thongtrangan shared an on-camera message directly to Brandon Holtzman as she awaits news on what the reorganization may be for his company: "This is not right to take the money, for more than what you did for your customer, and then leave it abandoned."

Dig deeper:

Licenses for both Holtzman Construction and Holtzman Remodeling have been voluntarily canceled, according to the Registrar of Contractors website. The Arizona Attorney General's Office has declined to comment on any investigation into the companies.

What you can do:

ROC Director Tom Cole says that residents who believe they have been defrauded by any company should file for relief through the Residential Recovery Fund, but there is a cap of $30,000 per customer and $200,000 per contractor. To file a consumer fraud complaint with the Arizona Attorney General, click here.