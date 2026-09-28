Arizona road-rage shooting leads to 2 arrests, police say

The Brief Two Las Vegas residents were arrested following a road-rage pursuit and shooting in Lake Havasu City over the weekend. Police said a man fired multiple rounds at another vehicle during a chase after a verbal argument. No injuries were reported, and police recovered the firearm discarded from the suspects' vehicle.



Two people were arrested following a road-rage shooting in western Arizona over the weekend.

What we know:

Lake Havasu City police said Las Vegas residents, Malachi Walls, 31, and Jasmine Walls, 27, got into a verbal fight near McCulloch Boulevard North, just off the Arizona-California border on the night of Sept. 26. During the argument, occupants in another vehicle began yelling at them.

Both Malachi and Jasmine followed that vehicle, speeding through several city streets.

At one point during their pursuit, the man pulled a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the vehicle they were following, hitting their rear tailgate, according to police. Officers determined Malachi had gotten rid of the firearm from their vehicle, but it was later recovered.

Police located both vehicles and the occupants involved in the area of Acoma Boulevard North and McCulloch Boulevard North.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The Arrests:

Malachi was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon, discharging a firearm within city limits, false reporting to law enforcement, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of endangerment, criminal damage, and drive-by shooting. He was given an $11,500 secured bond during his initial court appearance. Malachi was taken to the Mohave County Detention Facility.

Meanwhile, police arrested Jasmine on charges of false reporting to law enforcement, criminal speed, reckless driving, hindering prosecution, four counts of endangerment, and facilitation. She was issued a $10,000 secured bond, but was later released after posting bond.

Map of the area of the road-rage incident.