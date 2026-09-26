Mesa's Eastmark Farmer's Market transitions to fall hours

The Brief Mesa's Eastmark Farmer's Market is transitioning to fall hours as visitors prepare for cooler autumn weather. Local urban farm operators like Steadfast Farm are transitioning crop selections to cool-weather varieties, including broccoli and cauliflower. Market vendors emphasized the economic and environmental benefits of supporting local agricultural businesses and keeping funds within the community.



A somewhat cooler fall day in Arizona turned out to be the perfect shopping day at Mesa's Eastmark Farmer's Market.

Local perspective:

"The farmers market is great for the community. We have such a special community here everyone from the neighborhood and surrounding areas. It's a great place to shop local and meet new people. We have produce including bread, meat and cheeses, everything you can think of for your pantry and fridge," said Nichole Zahorka, market manager for Eastmark Farmer's Market.

Changing Seasons:

The last weekend of September was the final weekend for the market's summer hours. As they transition to fall, the vendors are getting ready for busier crowds as the temperatures continue to cool down.

"It's been so nice to just feel that little bit of coldness. Next week we do shift to fall hours, so we're excited for September through May," Zahorka said.

Alaina Hicks with Steadfast Farm noted the welcome shift in weather.

"It is beautiful. I am ecstatic that it's under 100 degrees the whole day out here," Hicks said.

Seasonal Produce:

Hicks says the produce they sell will also change with the seasons.

"We are a two-acre urban farm and every day is a little different. From planting to harvesting, we are organic, so we don't spray, we hand pull everything as well as packaging," Hicks said. "We have micro-greens, lettuce and flowers, but as the season cools down we'll have things like broccoli, cauliflower. All that kind of fun stuff. Over 23 varieties."

Big picture view:

And year-round, these vendors advocate for shopping local to support the community.

"It's so important, just because I love the energy, love and care and just to support dreams and ambitions of other people is a great way to support our community and keep the money in our local community, support those who are putting themselves out there and support that entrepreneurial spirit," Zahorka said.

Dig deeper:

Hicks added that local purchasing offers broader benefits.

"It's important to shop local, not only to keep that money in your local community, but also supporting local jobs as well as food, travel less so it's fresher and better for the environment," Hicks said.