Wanted suspect shot outside Rock Springs Cafe in Black Canyon City

The Brief Law enforcement officers shot a wanted suspect during a pre-planned joint investigation near Rock Springs Cafe in Black Canyon City on Friday. The suspect was transported to a hospital alive, but his medical condition remains unknown, while no officers were injured. It remains unclear whether ATF or State Gang Task Force personnel fired shots, and no traffic closures are in effect on I-17.



Law enforcement officers shot a wanted suspect in Black Canyon City near a popular restaurant during an ongoing, pre-planned joint investigation conducted by the State Gang Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Sept. 25.

What we know:

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras from Interstate 17 near Rock Springs showed a dozen police cars lining the restaurant's parking lot on Friday afternoon, along with an Arizona Department of Public Safety command van that arrived at the scene 45 miles north of downtown Phoenix. Multiple agencies are investigating at the scene in front of Rock Springs Cafe, including DPS and the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. Many of the vehicles present appeared to be undercover vehicles, likely belonging to the ATF.

Arizona State Gang Detention Task Force body armor (Rick Davis/KSAZ-TV)

People at the restaurant reported having to shelter in place during the incident. The investigation focused on a white truck; a large amount of blood pooled next to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Questions remain after arrest

The suspect was taken to a hospital following the shooting. DPS reported that no law enforcement officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

According to DPS, the suspect remains alive, though his medical condition is unknown. It remains unclear whether shots were fired by someone from the ATF or the State Gang Task Force, and the exact number of shots fired has not been released. Also, authorities haven't said what charges the suspect is facing or what spurred the joint probe.

What you should know:

No traffic closures are in place, but drivers are advised to use caution in the area due to the heavy law enforcement presence.

Map of where the shooting occurred:

This is a developing story.