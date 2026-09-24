Teen arrested in north Phoenix 'Door Kick Challenge' caught on camera

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The Brief Police say a 14-year-old boy caught on camera kicking open the front doors of a north Phoenix home on Sept. 12 has been arrested. Investigators believe the incident is connected to a viral social media trend known as the "Door Kick Challenge," where young people record themselves forcefully kicking front doors of homes. The 14-year-old suspect is accused of causing an estimated $10,000 in damage to the home.



Police say a teenager caught on camera kicking open the front doors of a north Phoenix home as part of a viral social media trend has been arrested.

The backstory:

At around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, Phoenix police say officers were called to a home near 44th Street and Thunderbird for reports of criminal damage. Two people were captured on video at the front door, with one of them seen kicking the doors open before both fled in a red Ford truck.

(Phoenix PD)

Dig deeper:

The suspect caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the home, and police believe the incident was connected to a viral social media trend known as the "Door Kick Challenge," which police say encourages young people to record themselves forcefully kicking front doors of homes.

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Suspect arrested:

Investigators say they identified the suspect seen on video kicking the doors as a 14-year-old boy. Additionally, police say the red truck used during the incident was reported stolen out of Scottsdale.

"Detectives also uncovered additional evidence linking the subject to another stolen vehicle," police said.

On Sept. 13, the teen was taken into custody and booked into a juvenile detention center. He's accused of criminal damage and unlawful use of transportation.

What we don't know:

The suspect wasn't identified because of his age. It's unknown if the second person in the video is in custody or will face any charges.

Map of where the incident happened: