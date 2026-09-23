Expand / Collapse search

Arizona couple targeted in reported moving scam; bodies found in Gilbert and Phoenix | Morning Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 23, 2026 10:06 AM MST
Published September 23, 2026 10:06 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

From a reported moving scam, to a massive meat recall, and a shooting in Mesa, here are your top stories for September 23, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Reported moving scam strands couple's belongings for months

Featured

How a reported hostage load moving scam stranded an Arizona couple's belongings
article

How a reported hostage load moving scam stranded an Arizona couple's belongings

An Arizona couple moving from Arkansas fell victim to an interstate moving fraud scheme that left their possessions scattered across warehouses in multiple states.

2. Massive meat recall

Featured

More than 167,000 pounds of beef, pork, and goat meat recalled
article

More than 167,000 pounds of beef, pork, and goat meat recalled

The USDA announced the recall of 167,639 lbs. of meat products on Tuesday, after surveillance activities by its Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue.

3. Quadruple shooting in Mesa

Featured

Four people injured in Mesa shooting, 1 detained
article

Four people injured in Mesa shooting, 1 detained

Four people were hospitalized after a shooting near West McKellips Road and North Center Street.

4. Grim discovery in Gilbert

Featured

Body found inside burned car in Gilbert dirt lot
article

Body found inside burned car in Gilbert dirt lot

Police say an adult was found dead inside a burned car on Sept. 23 in Gilbert near Higley and Williams Field roads.

5. Shot-fired call leads to discovery of body in west Phoenix

Featured

Body found in west Phoenix road, investigation underway
article

Body found in west Phoenix road, investigation underway

Police are investigating is a shots fired call is related to a body that was found early Wednesday morning on Broadway Road near 107th Avenue in west Phoenix.

A look at Arizona weather

Phoenix storm chances rise as hurricanes churn
Phoenix storm chances rise as hurricanes churn

Phoenix storm chances rise as hurricanes churn

Hurricane Polo and Hurricane Odalys help funnel tropical moisture northward into Arizona.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews