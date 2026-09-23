Arizona couple targeted in reported moving scam; bodies found in Gilbert and Phoenix | Morning Brief

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From a reported moving scam, to a massive meat recall, and a shooting in Mesa, here are your top stories for September 23, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Reported moving scam strands couple's belongings for months

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2. Massive meat recall

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3. Quadruple shooting in Mesa

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4. Grim discovery in Gilbert

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5. Shot-fired call leads to discovery of body in west Phoenix

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A look at Arizona weather

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