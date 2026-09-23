Arizona couple targeted in reported moving scam; bodies found in Gilbert and Phoenix | Morning Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.
From a reported moving scam, to a massive meat recall, and a shooting in Mesa, here are your top stories for September 23, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Reported moving scam strands couple's belongings for months
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An Arizona couple moving from Arkansas fell victim to an interstate moving fraud scheme that left their possessions scattered across warehouses in multiple states.
2. Massive meat recall
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The USDA announced the recall of 167,639 lbs. of meat products on Tuesday, after surveillance activities by its Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue.
3. Quadruple shooting in Mesa
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Four people were hospitalized after a shooting near West McKellips Road and North Center Street.
4. Grim discovery in Gilbert
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Police say an adult was found dead inside a burned car on Sept. 23 in Gilbert near Higley and Williams Field roads.
5. Shot-fired call leads to discovery of body in west Phoenix
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Police are investigating is a shots fired call is related to a body that was found early Wednesday morning on Broadway Road near 107th Avenue in west Phoenix.
A look at Arizona weather
Hurricane Polo and Hurricane Odalys help funnel tropical moisture northward into Arizona.
Click here for full forecast