Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances increase as Pacific hurricanes churn

The Brief An active weather pattern brings increased rain chances, lower temperatures, and Pacific hurricane activity to Arizona. Scattered storms are expected across northern, eastern, and southeastern parts of the state, with a 20% to 30% chance in Phoenix by Wednesday evening. Tropical moisture driven by Hurricane Polo and Hurricane Odalys will keep storm chances elevated through Thursday and peaking from late Sunday into early next week.



An active weather pattern is on the horizon as rain chances increase, temperatures slip, and hurricanes continue to churn in the Pacific.

What to Expect:

On Wednesday, the forecast high temperature caps at 99 degrees in Phoenix. The average high for this time of year is 98 degrees, making for a fairly normal afternoon forecast. Humidity will increase throughout the day as a monsoonal flow captures tropical moisture and drives the combination across the Southwest.

A quick-moving weather system will move over Arizona through the day, producing storms. The heaviest storms are forecast in New Mexico, but scattered storms are expected to spread across northern, eastern, and southeastern Arizona. As these storms produce outflows, scattered activity may drift into Phoenix. The chance for scattered storms increases from 20% to 30% by Wednesday evening and early night. Any storms that develop may produce gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rain, and lightning.

A secondary disturbance will lift from the southwest of Arizona toward the state on Thursday. This will bring a renewed chance for scattered storms on Thursday. Spotty showers may pick up as early as Thursday morning, but activity is more likely midday and through the early evening. A few storms could pass through Phoenix as well.

By Friday, the state will begin to dry out with lingering showers limited to the northern and eastern portions of Arizona. Saturday will remain dry across the state.

Dig deeper:

Over the next few days, Hurricane Polo and Hurricane Odalys will churn in the Pacific Ocean. The two hurricanes will help drive large amounts of tropical moisture northward through the Pacific and Mexico. This moisture will eventually increase the chances for storms around late Sunday into early next week. While it is too early to determine whether Hurricane Polo could push remnants directly into Arizona, it appears increasingly likely that some tropical moisture will be absorbed into a late-monsoon season pattern. Rain chances are currently peaking in Arizona on Monday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.