Preston Lord murder suspect Talyn Vigil arrested again

The Brief Talyn Vigil, a suspect in Preston Lord's murder, faces new charges after being arrested for alleged street racing near Arizona State University in Tempe. A judge maintained Vigil's bond for the murder case but imposed an additional $5,000 bond, revoked his driver's license, and banned him from using electric bikes or scooters. Vigil is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 24 for the current driving charges, while no trial date has been established for his murder charge.



One of the suspects in the Preston Lord murder case will be returning to court this week after yet another unrelated arrest.

What we know:

Talyn Vigil was arrested last week, and the judge will determine what his release conditions will be like going forward.

Vigil appeared before a judge on Sept. 18, a day after he was arrested in Tempe, accused of racing on a motorcycle near ASU's main campus. Police say Vigil and another man who was also arrested were seen splitting traffic, performing burnouts, and speeding.

Talyn Vigil

Vigil is currently on house arrest after posting bail on his murder charge, and he was previously arrested for reckless driving. The judge did not revoke his bond, but did set an additional $5,000 bond and revoked his driver's license under the new charges.

Vigil is also not allowed to use vehicles such as electric bikes or scooters.

What they're saying:

"I'm not going to let you drive anymore," the judge said.

"I honestly, I agree with you. So you guys take it completely OK with me because I don’t, I’m not going to say anything, you know, but wasn’t my fault, and I’m honestly going to stay off of driving myself," Vigil replied.

Talyn Vigil in court on Sept. 18

Preston Lord Murder Case:

A trial date has not been set for Vigil in the Preston Lord murder case, but a Nov. 3 trial date was set for his fellow defendant, Jacob Meisner, last week. William Owen Hines is the only suspect in the murder case to be sentenced. He is serving 12 years in prison after making a deal with prosecutors back in May.

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Lord was severely beaten by a group of teenagers at an October 2023 Halloween party in Queen Creek. The 16-year-old died in the hospital two days later, and his death was ruled a homicide from multiple blunt force injuries.

What's next:

Vigil's next court appearance in this current case will be on Sept. 24.