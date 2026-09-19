Suspected impaired driver crashes truck into Gilbert backyard pool

The Brief A driver suspected of impairment crashed a Nissan Frontier through a brick wall and into a backyard pool near Elliott Road and Ocean Drive. The resident expressed shock over the damage, which contaminated his pool water with gas and fluids and required rotator cranes to remove the truck. Gilbert police reported the driver suffered no injuries but was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.



A driver suspected of impairment crashed into a Gilbert home's pool on Saturday morning.

What we know:

A huge hole remains in the brick wall where the truck crashed through just before 11 a.m. near Elliott Road and Ocean Drive on Sept. 19. Parts of the vehicle were left behind in the pool following the incident.

What they're saying:

A resident at the home, Russ Oxman, said he never would have thought this could happen. Oxman is in shock and disbelief that a truck was in his pool earlier in the day.

"It was just surreal, absolutely unrealistic," Oxman said. "My blood pressure went to an unhealthy high level and it was just shock and all," Oxman said.

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Parts of the truck remained stuck in the pool, turning the water a gray color from the vehicle's gas and liquids.

"The pool obviously needs to be completely drained and refilled. You can’t filter this kind of stuff out," Oxman said.

What Happened:

The Gilbert Police Department says a vehicle left the roadway on Elliott Road, going through the wall and into the pool. Alcohol cans were seen in the pool.

"The front end of the truck was entirely in the pool. The back end of the truck, the rear tires were sitting on the edge of the pool," Oxman said.

The Cleanup:

Oxman says it was a Nissan Frontier and that it took a few hours for it to be taken out of the pool.

"They had to bring in multiple tow trucks with the cranes, rotator trucks, trying to lift it out, and in the process destroyed more of the pool tile," Oxman said.

Dig deeper:

Oxman is just hoping everything gets fixed soon.

"It's nothing you'd ever imagine would happen," Oxman said.

Drivers Condition:

Gilbert police say the driver did not have any injuries but was taken to the hospital so he could be further evaluated.

Map of the nearby area of the crash.