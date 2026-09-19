Body camera video released of fatal Phoenix shooting of 20-year-old man in mental health crisis

The Brief Phoenix police released body-camera footage showing a fatal encounter with a 20-year-old man whose family says was experiencing a mental health crisis. • Phoenix police said the officer-involved shooting happened after the man ran toward officers while holding a knife. The shooting is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.



Newly released Phoenix police body camera video shows the moments officers opened fire on 20-year-old Jonathan Delgado as he ran toward them while holding a knife.

The backstory:

Delgado was killed in the encounter Sept. 6 after his family said they called police for help while he was experiencing a mental health crisis. The video shows Phoenix police responding to an alley near 19th Avenue and West Cheryl Drive at around 11 a.m.

Police said the response included multiple officers, including one trained to interact with people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Bodycam Video:

"We’re just here to help you, we’re just trying to help," an officer can be heard saying in the video.

In the video, Delgado can be seen in the distance. Police said he was holding a knife and appeared to be cutting himself.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police said officers followed Delgado and repeatedly told him to drop the knife. The video then shows Delgado turning and walking toward officers. Police said officers deployed a Taser, but Delgado did not stop and then ran toward them.

The video captures the sound of gunshots, and Delgado falling to the ground.

Weapons Fired:

Two officers fired their weapons, striking Delgado, according to police. Police said Delgado dropped the knife, and officers moved toward him to provide first aid. Phoenix Fire Department crews arrived and pronounced Delgado dead.

Police said no officers or other community members were injured.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

The two officers who fired their weapons have five and seven years of service with the Phoenix Police Department, police said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Phoenix police are also conducting an administrative investigation.

Map of the area where the Sept. 6 shooting occurred.