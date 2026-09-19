Grand Canyon flood recovery: South Rim repairs set following deadly flood

The Brief National Park Service officials at Grand Canyon National Park plan to begin pumping water from the Bright Angel Creek intake on Nov. 16. Water distribution from the new plant to park residents and concessionaires is scheduled to start on Nov. 26, taking about 45 days to fill storage tanks. The water restoration effort follows the deadly Aug. 29 flash flood that claimed three lives.



Park officials at the Grand Canyon National Park announced when they will begin restoring water to the South Rim following the deadly flash floods in August.

What we know:

Starting Nov. 16, the National Park Service Incident Management Team said the park should be able to start pumping water from the Bright Angel Creek intake, to the new water treatment plant, restoring water services to homes and concessionaires within the park.

The distribution from the new plants to residents will start by Thanksgiving, on Nov. 26, allowing businesses to provide services to overnight guests. It will take roughly 45 days to fill the tanks.

"These dates are tentative and residents and concessionaires will be notified as construction is completed," NPS said.

Courtesy: Grand Canyon National Park

Dig deeper:

Officials said they're working on an agreement to replenish the water storage tanks, hauling around 200,000 gallons of water each day. This would stabilize the tank levels and maintain park operations to begin the pumping. This is under the assumption that roughly 137,000 gallons of water usage per day is steady.

Gov. Hobbs Visits:

Arizona's governor, Katie Hobbs, visited the South Rim to get a first-hand look at the Bright Angel flooding and recovery efforts. The Sept. 19 visit allowed officials to get an understanding of the search and rescue operations, ongoing water restoration, the floods' economic impacts, and the road ahead.

The backstory:

The Aug. 29 flood that claimed three lives, also destroyed a water intake pump and other infrastructure. It caused significant damage to the Transcanyon Waterline and roughly 40% of the old pipeline between the Phantom Ranch area and the North Rim. Also damaged were the Bright Angel Creek and Roaring Springs intake areas.

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Human remains found on Sept. 14 in the Grand Canyon have been identified as 53-year-old Timothy Smith, his wife said. Shortly after the flood, two victims who were found dead were identified as John Giusti, 46, and Brent Rosenkranz, 42. Both were from Granbury, Texas.

What you can do:

While Stage 4 water restrictions remain in effect, NPS officials are urging those in the area to help save water.

"Visitors and residents are asked to conserve water by using designated portable bathrooms, handwashing stations and potable water tanks. When possible, visitors are asked to bring their own water for drinking and other needs," they said.

While the South Rim and North Rim remain open, visitors should expect "modified operations and closures" in affected areas and are encouraged to check park conditions before their visit. South Rim visitors are encouraged to arrive with drinking water and to conserve water during their visit.