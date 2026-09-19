ICE operation nets arrests of Sedona workers

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The Brief Federal ICE agents arrested two Sedona residents, ages 44 and 52, during a targeted operation in West Sedona on Saturday. One suspect was taken into custody on federal criminal charges, while the other was apprehended on a deportation order for prior felony convictions. Sedona Police were notified prior to the enforcement action but had no involvement in the arrests.



Federal immigration agents arrested two Sedona workers during an operation in West Sedona on Saturday, according to local authorities.

What we know:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took the two men, ages 44 and 52, into custody Sept. 19 after providing courtesy notice to municipal police that they were "in town" hunting for the pair.

One suspect was apprehended on criminal charges in federal court, while the second was taken into custody on a deportation order stemming from previous state court felony convictions.

Both men live and work in Sedona.

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What they're saying:

"The Sedona Police Department had no participation in this operation," officials said.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspects and the specific charges were not immediately released. FOX 10 reached out to ICE’s Phoenix division for more information.

Neighborhood where the ICE operation occurred on Saturday:

This is a developing story.