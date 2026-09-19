ICE operation nets arrests of Sedona workers
SEDONA, Ariz. - Federal immigration agents arrested two Sedona workers during an operation in West Sedona on Saturday, according to local authorities.
What we know:
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took the two men, ages 44 and 52, into custody Sept. 19 after providing courtesy notice to municipal police that they were "in town" hunting for the pair.
One suspect was apprehended on criminal charges in federal court, while the second was taken into custody on a deportation order stemming from previous state court felony convictions.
Both men live and work in Sedona.
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What they're saying:
"The Sedona Police Department had no participation in this operation," officials said.
What we don't know:
The names of the suspects and the specific charges were not immediately released. FOX 10 reached out to ICE’s Phoenix division for more information.
Neighborhood where the ICE operation occurred on Saturday:
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the City of Sedona.