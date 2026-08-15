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ICE agents arrest 3 people at Gila River Indian Community smoke shop

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Immigration
Published August 15, 2026 5:52 PM MST
Published August 15, 2026 5:52 PM MST
article

FILE - A patch for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seen on an officer's vest. ICE agents arrested three non-tribal members at a smoke shop on the Gila River reservation Saturday morning. (Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • ICE agents arrested three non-tribal members during a Saturday morning traffic stop outside the Akimel Smoke Shop on the Gila River reservation.
    • Gila River Police officers were called to the scene, but tribal officials confirmed local law enforcement was not involved in the traffic stop or arrests.
    • Calling the federal operation an encroachment on community sovereignty, tribal leaders urged residents to record any future encounters with federal agents.

SUN LAKES, Ariz. - Federal immigration agents arrested three men during a traffic stop on the Gila River Indian Community reservation Saturday morning, prompting tribal leaders to issue a public safety advisory and raise concerns over their sovereignty.

What we know:

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehension took place at the Akimel Smoke Shop on Riggs Road near Interstate 10. Gila River tribal officials confirmed the three men taken into custody were neither residents nor members of the indigenous community. Local Gila River Police Department officers were called to the scene, but were ultimately not involved in the traffic stop or subsequent arrests.

Map of where the ICE arrests occurred:

What they're saying:

"We take encroachment upon the Community's sovereignty with the utmost seriousness and urgency," tribal leaders said in a statement following the arrests. "We also understand that news like this can create fear and uncertainty, even when it does not directly involve our Community members."

READ MORE: Gila River cops seize RV full of stolen corn

Emphasizing that the community's strength comes from "looking out for one another, staying informed, and knowing our rights," tribal officials encouraged residents to safely record any encounters with federal agents or ask witnesses to document interactions.

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An Arizona tribe ordered its police force to block federal workers trying to build the border wall.

Big picture view:

The arrests come one day after a major legal defeat for another Arizona tribe regarding border enforcement on sovereign land. On Friday, a federal judge denied the Tohono O'odham Nation's request to block border wall construction on their reservation, a ruling tribal leaders warned will lead to the permanent desecration of ancient burial grounds and sacred sites.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Gila River Indian Community.

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