Crops and robbers: Arizona cops seize RV full of stolen corn

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The Brief Someone tried to sneak a few ears of corn out of a local field, but they ended up getting criminally cited and having their RV seized. Police say you wouldn't want to eat that corn anyway, since it's grown strictly for animal feed and could make you sick.



What started as an attempt to pick a few ears of corn from a local field ended with a criminal investigation and the seizure of a recreational vehicle, according to the Gila River Police Department.

What we know:

According to police, a community ranger responded to a report of a person swiping corn from a field within the Gila River Indian Community on Tuesday. The suspect was quickly located by authorities, issued criminal citations, and had the RV involved in the incident seized.

Four ears of corn recovered by authorities are shown next to an orange reusable bag. (Courtesy: Gila River Police Department)

What they're saying:

"What may seem like ‘just a few ears of corn’ can lead to criminal citations and the seizure of property," Gila River PD said in a June 24 statement. "Please respect private property and leave the corn where it belongs," they said.

Dig deeper:

Beyond the legal ramifications, authorities are also highlighting a hidden health hazard, noting that much of the corn grown in the community's agricultural fields is cultivated specifically for livestock feed and is not meant for human consumption.

A Gila River Police vehicle sits alongside the recreational vehicle that was impounded after a driver allegedly stole corn from a community field. (Courtesy: Gila River Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police haven’t released the name of the alleged corn thief, and they didn't say exactly where the RV was pulled over.