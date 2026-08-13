Arizona cities rethink Flock camera tech as officer misuse leads to resignations

The Brief A Chandler police officer resigned after admitting to misusing the city's Flock Automated License Plate Reader camera system to search for an elderly family member. Chandler has ended its contract and disabled 40 Flock cameras, joining Pinal County while Goodyear, and Surprise investigate potential misuse. Flock Safety announced nationwide policy changes, including reducing default data retention from 30 days to seven and requiring case numbers for searches.



A Chandler police officer has resigned after admitting to misusing the city’s Flock automated license plate reader system to search for an elderly family member, police said.



The resignation comes days after Chandler announced it would discontinue use of its Flock cameras, citing an "anomaly" in the system. Forty cameras are no longer in use.

Big picture view:

The Chandler officer is the latest Valley officer to resign over alleged misuse of automated license plate reader technology. Apache Junction police announced this week that one of their officers had also resigned.

In a statement Friday, Chandler said it remains open to using a new automated license plate reader vendor, but city officials say stronger safeguards would be required.

Residents who spoke at a Chandler City Council meeting Thursday, Aug. 13, said that does not go far enough.

"We're here to push for a total ban on ALPR cameras," said Michael Oei, a Chandler resident.

Oei said residents had warned that the technology could be abused at past meetings.

The issue comes as agencies across Arizona rethink how they use Flock cameras. In August, Pinal County joined Chandler in ending its program, while Goodyear and Surprise investigate possible misuse.

Tempe also announced it is also changing how it shares Flock data.

READ MORE: Flock Safety to tighten surveillance rules, audit checks following backlash

The other side:

Garrett Langley, founder and CEO of Flock Safety, said the company is responding to concerns over data sharing and officer misuse.

"Flock has helped so many cities, thousands of cities reduce their crime, and the question people are asking, which is the right question, is the cost of that crime reduction," Langley said.

Flock announced changes Thursday that include cutting default data retention from 30 days to seven. The company is also requiring case numbers for searches and automatically locking out users flagged for suspicious activity.

"Not every officer has followed either a policy or standard that we think is good enough and so, by requiring a case code it makes it easier and more effective for agencies to make sure their system is being used within policy and for criminal investigations exclusively," Langley said.

Flock Safety is cutting default data retention to seven days and tightening security features amid nationwide privacy concerns.

Dig deeper:

Oei said stronger safeguards will not address residents’ concerns with the technology itself.

"The technology is really fundamentally broken, and it's been really heartening to see people realize that and demand control over their cities, demand this technology leave," Oei said.

At Thursday's city council meeting, the City Manager said no employees currently have access to the cameras.