Peoria woman allegedly terrorized own family with rape and death threats, framed innocent doctor's husband

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The Brief Peoria police took 30-year-old Shelbey Fernandez into custody for allegedly waging a multi-year campaign of stalking, terroristic threats, debit card fraud and child sexual exploitation against her own parents, relatives and church members. Fernandez allegedly used VoIP services to launch graphic death threats, fake emergency calls that triggered SWAT and police responses across Arizona and Florida, and mass shooting threats that forced a local Jehovah’s Witness congregation to move services online. Detectives revealed Fernandez masked her identity by impersonating her former doctor's husband—causing her parents to blame and report the innocent couple to law enforcement for years before search warrants exposed Fernandez as the source.



Peoria police have arrested a local woman on more than 30 separate charges after investigators linked her to a years-long campaign of rape and death threats, false shooting calls and even more disturbing forms of harassment that targeted her own parents, relatives, neighbors, members of a Jehovah’s Witness congregation and others across Arizona and into Florida.

What we know:

Shelbey Fernandez, 30, was taken into custody at the Peoria home she shared with her parents on Aug. 9 and booked into jail on 31 counts that include stalking, use of an electronic device to threaten or harass, harassment by false report, making terroristic threats, fraudulent use of a credit card, taking the identity of another and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The backstory:

The Peoria Police Department became involved within the past year after a series of swatting calls prompted emergency responses in the city. Court documents detail how, between February and early August of this year, text messages sent from a series of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone numbers threatened rape, shootings and other violence against Fernandez’s parents. Some of the messages suggested the family was being watched through home surveillance cameras or that their phone calls were being monitored. One false report claimed the father had shot the mother, drawing officers to the family’s Peoria home. Detectives also allege Fernandez used her father’s debit card without permission to place orders at a local Target.

Additional false reports triggered police or sheriff’s responses to homes of other family members and acquaintances in Peoria, New River, Chino Valley and even Florida. Callers claimed hostages were being held, people were overdosing or shootings had occurred. In one series of messages, threats of a mass shooting at the Peoria Kingdom Hall where the family and other victims worship prompted the congregation to abandon in-person services and switch to online meetings beginning in mid-July. Services remained virtual weeks later because of the continuing threats.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Fernandez repeatedly presented the harassing messages as if they were coming from the husband of a surgeon who had previously treated her. That couple and others had been the focus of earlier Phoenix police investigations dating back to 2019. Over the years, Fernandez’s parents had believed the doctor’s husband was responsible for the ongoing threats and had reported him to authorities, resulting in repeated police contacts with the couple. Search warrants ultimately pointed instead to Fernandez as the source of the recent activity, according to the court documents. She is accused of using multiple VoIP providers and email accounts to carry out the campaign.

Sickening accusations:

Among the more serious allegations, authorities say Fernandez sent an extremely graphic image of a nude infant or toddler to her mother and to a family friend in Florida, accompanied by text suggesting it depicted the young daughter of the surgeon and her husband. Other messages contained graphic sexual language, racial and religious slurs, and images of firearms directed at relatives and congregation members.

Police identified 23 victims — including a Maricopa County probation officer — who received threats or violently sexual messages. In one N-word-laden text to a friend of her parents, she wrote, "I'M ABOUT TO SWAT YOUR HOUSE SUGAR PLUM."

What they're saying:

"The investigation identified multiple victims, including members of our community and members of her own family," said William Kennedy, spokesperson for Peoria PD on Wednesday. "Shelbey is currently in custody and was provided with a bond amount. As this remains an active criminal matter, no additional investigative details are available for release currently."