Police arrest couple accused of stealing over $6,000 in Mesa library books to resell

The Brief A homeless couple was arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of library books and attempting to resell them at a secondhand bookstore in Mesa. Court documents indicate the suspects accrued more than $6,200 in outstanding charges and resold hundreds of books before an alert employee contacted authorities. Both individuals face two felony charges each for trafficking stolen property and theft.



A homeless couple was arrested after stealing thousands of dollars worth of library books, and then trying to resell them at a secondhand bookstore.

What we know:

Court documents state that back in May, Ian and Athena Bartlett were trying to sell 19 books with Mesa Public Library labels at Half Price Books.

"During that interaction, they let the couple know that they weren't going to be able to complete the transaction, so the couple left the book store, leaving the books behind," said Laura Cervantes, a Mesa Police Department detective.

Police say the books were taken from the Red Mountain branch just two miles down the road. Half Price Books gave police five different transaction receipts showing Athena sold over 400 books in one week.

The books that the couple left behind showed they were checked out by Ian, who had two accounts at the library. One account was blocked for owing over $1,500 in unreturned books.

"It was a cool, collaborative effort between the bookstore and Mesa Public Library," Cervantes said.

Dig deeper:

The Mesa Public Library says the two had over $6,200 in outstanding charges. After identifying Ian via driver's license photos, staff spotted the couple at the library, having also seen them on surveillance last Friday. They called the police and the couple was arrested.

"Those employees did a really good job paying attention and looking back at their records and were able to piece all the piece together for police," Cervantes said.

The other side:

Ian admits to stealing the books and selling them. Both are facing two felony charges each for trafficking stolen property and theft.

While appearing in court, the judge ordered them to stay away from each other.

"No contact with Athena?" Ian asked.

"Correct," the judge replied.

However, Athena tells the judge she is autistic, and that Ian is her provider. She also explains they both share a car, and do food deliveries to make money.

"I'm totally lost outside. He's my only provider and my only directions," Athena said.

The judge reconsidered, allowing them to stay together on supervised release.

"I'm going to take a chance on you guys. I'm going to let you guys stay with each other," the judge said.

"Thank you!" Athena said.

What's next:

Ian and Athena's next court date is later in August.

What you can do:

Mesa Police is asking anyone who bought the books to return them to the library.