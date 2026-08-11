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Glendale couple accused of child abuse amid hot day; big Toyota recall announced | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 11, 2026 6:45 PM MST
Published August 11, 2026 6:45 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - Katie Hobbs selects running mate in Governor's race; Toyota announces massive recall; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

1. Glendale couple accused of child abuse amid heat

Featured

PD: Glendale couple arrested for child abuse in 108-degree heat
article

PD: Glendale couple arrested for child abuse in 108-degree heat

Glendale Police arrested Ryan and May Mullin for felony child abuse after allegedly walking their two young children in 108-degree heat while intoxicated.

2. Couple buried at West Valley home identified

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Police identify couple buried at Litchfield Park home as their son fled the country
article

Police identify couple buried at Litchfield Park home as their son fled the country

The Avondale Police Department identified human remains found buried in a Litchfield Park backyard as Hector and Larissa Flores. Their son, Matthew Flores, 27, is a suspect in their deaths.

3. Democrat Katie Hobbs picks her running mate

Featured

2026 Election: Katie Hobbs picks John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate
article

2026 Election: Katie Hobbs picks John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate

Governor Katie Hobbs has tapped former Mesa Mayor John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate in the 2026 Election.

4. Hour-long police chase across 2 California counties

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California police chase suspect leads pursuit across LA, San Bernardino counties
article

California police chase suspect leads pursuit across LA, San Bernardino counties

A driver is in handcuffs – but not before leading an hour-long police chase across San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

5. Check your car

Featured

Toyota recalls over 500K vehicles due to instrument panel issues
article

Toyota recalls over 500K vehicles due to instrument panel issues

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration officials said Toyota’s new recall affects certain Camry Hybrid vehicles built between 2025 and 2026.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

A cooler Wednesday for the Valley?
A cooler Wednesday for the Valley?

A cooler Wednesday for the Valley?

We are expecting a chance for rain in the Valley through Thursday. There's also a chance for double-digit temperatures tomorrow.

Get the Full Forecast

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