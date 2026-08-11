Glendale couple accused of child abuse amid hot day; big Toyota recall announced | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Katie Hobbs selects running mate in Governor's race; Toyota announces massive recall; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
1. Glendale couple accused of child abuse amid heat
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Glendale Police arrested Ryan and May Mullin for felony child abuse after allegedly walking their two young children in 108-degree heat while intoxicated.
2. Couple buried at West Valley home identified
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The Avondale Police Department identified human remains found buried in a Litchfield Park backyard as Hector and Larissa Flores. Their son, Matthew Flores, 27, is a suspect in their deaths.
3. Democrat Katie Hobbs picks her running mate
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Governor Katie Hobbs has tapped former Mesa Mayor John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate in the 2026 Election.
4. Hour-long police chase across 2 California counties
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A driver is in handcuffs – but not before leading an hour-long police chase across San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.
5. Check your car
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National Highway Traffic Safety Administration officials said Toyota’s new recall affects certain Camry Hybrid vehicles built between 2025 and 2026.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We are expecting a chance for rain in the Valley through Thursday. There's also a chance for double-digit temperatures tomorrow.
Get the Full Forecast