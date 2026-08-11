Plane crash near Payson leaves two dead

The Brief Two Payson residents, 75-year-old Brad Lawrence and 19-year-old Carter Buckner, were killed in a plane crash on Aug. 10. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. in the rugged, remote terrain of the Mazatzal Wilderness in Gila County west of Payson. The cause of the crash and the type of aircraft involved remain unknown as the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration investigate.



Two people were killed when their plane crashed into a remote part of Gila County west of Payson on Monday night.

What we know:

The Aug. 10 crash happened around 6 p.m. in the Mazatzal Wilderness, the sheriff's office said, describing it as a remote area with rugged terrain.

Two Payson residents were on board: Brad Lawrence, 75, and Carter Buckner, 19. It's unclear who was flying the plane when it crashed.

Brad Lawrence is remembered after being killed in a plane crash in the Mazatzal Wilderness near Payson, Arizona on Aug. 10, 2026.

What they're saying:

Lawrence was a longtime leader in the local aviation community, and family and fellow pilots are remembering his legacy.

"I’m in shock, actually. And still in shock over the whole thing," said Debbie Snow, family of Brad Lawrence. "He loved to travel. Loved his airplane of course. And he was just a wonderful man."

"We’re all going to miss him very much. I guess that’s the biggest thing to say," said Kevin McCully, Payson Pilots Association president.

Brad served as vice president of the Payson Pilots Association for nearly three years.

"I know he had been flying for quite a while. He was a very experienced aviator. He had two airplanes. His own hanger and house beside the hanger, so that gives you an indication of his passion for aviation," McCully said.

It was a passion he wanted to share with others.

"Brad was always like the hero and wanted to take people up in his airplane," Snow said.

"Brad flew fights for what’s called Young Eagles. It’s a program that the Experimental Aircraft Association puts on and gives rides to young people to get them involved in aviation," McCully said.

McCully does not believe this flight was part of that program, but says it’s not unlike Brad to take on a role as a mentor.

"I believe Brad was demonstrating his airplane to and getting him involved in aviation much like people did when we were younger. We had mentors and people that fostered our passion for aviation and allowed us to get involved in it and become pilots," McCully said.

‘Our deepest condolences to everyone impacted’

"Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to thank the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Pinal County Sheriff's Office for their coordinated assistance. Sheriff Shepherd extends our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this tragedy and asks our community to keep their families and friends in their thoughts and prayers. During a time like this, we are reminded of the strength of our community and the importance of supporting one another," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

What we don't know:

We do not know the cause of the crash. The type of plane wasn't detailed.

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Map of the area where the plane crashed