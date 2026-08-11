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2026 Election: Katie Hobbs picks John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Updated August 11, 2026 10:37 AM MST Published August 11, 2026 6:07 AM MST
Gov. Hobbs names John Giles as running mate
Gov. Hobbs names John Giles as running mate

Gov. Hobbs names John Giles as running mate

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has officially announced her pick for lieutenant governor. John Giles, the former Mesa mayor, will serve as Hobbs' running mate in the November election.

The Brief

    • Gov. Katie Hobbs has picked John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate in the November election.
    • Giles, the former Republican mayor of Mesa, has crossed party lines in past elections.
    • Hobbs' opponent, Rep. Andy Biggs, previously selected Sine Kerr as his lieutenant governor running mate.

PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs has tapped former Mesa Mayor John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate in the 2026 Election.

What they're saying:

"At a time when too many politicians are focused on partisan politics, Arizona deserves a lieutenant governor who shares my commitment to putting Arizona first and delivering real results," Hobbs said in a statement. "That's why I'm proud to have Mayor John Giles by my side. Whether you're a Democrat, Republican, or Independent, if you believe in solving problems and putting Arizona first, there's a place for you on this team."

"I'm honored to join Katie Hobbs on this historic ticket because we share the belief that leadership is about bringing people together and getting results," said Giles. "I'm proud to stand with her to put Arizona first, find common ground, and keep moving our state forward."

Katie Hobbs and John Giles

The backstory:

Last week, the New York Times reported Hobbs would choose Giles as her running mate.

Giles, a former Republican who now calls himself an Independent, has crossed party lines in past elections. His bipartisan endorsements include backing Kamala Harris in 2024, supporting Mark Kelly in his 2022 run for the Senate, and endorsing Hobbs herself in 2022.

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Andy Biggs ramp up campaign ads
Gov. Katie Hobbs and Andy Biggs ramp up campaign ads

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Andy Biggs ramp up campaign ads

Katie Hobbs and Andy Biggs are pouring millions into new political ad campaigns ahead of November, targeting Arizona voters across broadcast and digital platforms. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen breaks down the different strategies.

The other side:

Hobbs' opponent in the November election, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, picked Sine Kerr as his lieutenant governor running mate.

Biggs' statement on Hobbs' selection of Giles 

"Democrat Katie Hobbs' selection of DNC Convention speaker and Democrat primary voter John Giles is of no surprise to Arizonans who have been paying attention.

As Kamala Harris' favorite Arizona mayor, Giles is aligned with Hobbs on all the issues that have hurt Arizonans the most over the past four years. From being "impressed" with the Biden Border Policy to supporting the out of control federal COVID spending, which led to record inflation, to voting in favor of an ordinance to allow men in women's bathrooms in Mesa, Giles has been an aspiring Democrat since he first voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

Arizonans will see this botched, half-baked announcement as just another example of Katie Hobbs' chaos and incompetence and another reason to vote for Andy Biggs and Sine Kerr in November."

Andy Biggs, running mate hold historic AZ event
Andy Biggs, running mate hold historic AZ event

Andy Biggs, running mate hold historic AZ event

Three of the four candidates on the November ballot for Arizona governor are set after Republican nominee Andy Biggs announced his lieutenant governor pick Friday. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi has more.

Dig deeper:

November will mark the first election where a lieutenant governor will appear on the Arizona ballot. Should he and Hobbs win the election, Giles will become Arizona’s 1st Lieutenant Governor.

Related

Lieutenant Governor of Arizona: What to expect from the new role
article

Lieutenant Governor of Arizona: What to expect from the new role

Arizona voters established the role of lieutenant governor through Proposition 131 to ensure better continuity of government during succession events, and they will see a joint ticket for governor and lieutenant governor this November.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from news releases by Katie Hobbs and Andy Biggs, and a FOX 10 report on Aug. 5, 2026.

2026 ElectionsKatie HobbsArizona PoliticsPhoenixNews