2026 Election: Katie Hobbs picks John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate

The Brief Gov. Katie Hobbs has picked John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate in the November election. Giles, the former Republican mayor of Mesa, has crossed party lines in past elections. Hobbs' opponent, Rep. Andy Biggs, previously selected Sine Kerr as his lieutenant governor running mate.



Governor Katie Hobbs has tapped former Mesa Mayor John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate in the 2026 Election.

What they're saying:

"At a time when too many politicians are focused on partisan politics, Arizona deserves a lieutenant governor who shares my commitment to putting Arizona first and delivering real results," Hobbs said in a statement. "That's why I'm proud to have Mayor John Giles by my side. Whether you're a Democrat, Republican, or Independent, if you believe in solving problems and putting Arizona first, there's a place for you on this team."

"I'm honored to join Katie Hobbs on this historic ticket because we share the belief that leadership is about bringing people together and getting results," said Giles. "I'm proud to stand with her to put Arizona first, find common ground, and keep moving our state forward."

Katie Hobbs and John Giles

The backstory:

Last week, the New York Times reported Hobbs would choose Giles as her running mate.

Giles, a former Republican who now calls himself an Independent, has crossed party lines in past elections. His bipartisan endorsements include backing Kamala Harris in 2024, supporting Mark Kelly in his 2022 run for the Senate, and endorsing Hobbs herself in 2022.

The other side:

Hobbs' opponent in the November election, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, picked Sine Kerr as his lieutenant governor running mate.

Biggs' statement on Hobbs' selection of Giles

"Democrat Katie Hobbs' selection of DNC Convention speaker and Democrat primary voter John Giles is of no surprise to Arizonans who have been paying attention.

As Kamala Harris' favorite Arizona mayor, Giles is aligned with Hobbs on all the issues that have hurt Arizonans the most over the past four years. From being "impressed" with the Biden Border Policy to supporting the out of control federal COVID spending, which led to record inflation, to voting in favor of an ordinance to allow men in women's bathrooms in Mesa, Giles has been an aspiring Democrat since he first voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

Arizonans will see this botched, half-baked announcement as just another example of Katie Hobbs' chaos and incompetence and another reason to vote for Andy Biggs and Sine Kerr in November."

Dig deeper:

November will mark the first election where a lieutenant governor will appear on the Arizona ballot. Should he and Hobbs win the election, Giles will become Arizona’s 1st Lieutenant Governor.

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