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2026 Election: John Giles reportedly chosen by Katie Hobbs as lieutenant governor running mate

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FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Updated August 5, 2026 6:34 AM MST Published August 5, 2026 6:32 AM MST
Katie Hobbs picks John Giles for lieutenant governor: report
Katie Hobbs picks John Giles for lieutenant governor: report

Katie Hobbs picks John Giles for lieutenant governor: report

Governor Katie Hobbs has reportedly selected former Mesa Mayor John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate.

The Brief

    • Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has reportedly chosen former Mesa Mayor John Giles, a Republican, as her lieutenant governor running mate.
    • Giles has a history of crossing party lines, having endorsed Democrats including Kamala Harris, Mark Kelly, and Hobbs in prior elections.
    • The announcement coincides with her 2026 opponent Congressman Andy Biggs naming Sine Kerr as his running mate for the state's first lieutenant governor ballot.

PHOENIX - Katie Hobbs has reportedly chosen her running mate for the November election.

What we know:

The New York Times reports that Hobbs, the Democratic incumbent Arizona governor, has selected former Mesa Mayor John Giles as her pick for lieutenant governor.

Katie Hobbs and John Giles

Giles is a Republican who has crossed party lines several times over the past few election cycles. His bipartisan endorsements include backing Kamala Harris in 2024, supporting Mark Kelly in his 2022 run for the Senate, and endorsing Hobbs herself in 2022.

What we don't know:

Hobbs has not formally announced her pick.

The other side:

Last week, the governor's Republican challenger, Congressman Andy Biggs, revealed his own lieutenant governor pick as Sine Kerr

Andy Biggs, Sine Kerr interview highlights; meet Elizabeth Lee | FOX 10 Talks
Andy Biggs, Sine Kerr interview highlights; meet Elizabeth Lee | FOX 10 Talks

Andy Biggs, Sine Kerr interview highlights; meet Elizabeth Lee | FOX 10 Talks

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This marks the first election where a lieutenant governor will appear on the Arizona ballot.

Related

Lieutenant Governor of Arizona: What to expect from the new role
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Lieutenant Governor of Arizona: What to expect from the new role

Arizona voters established the role of lieutenant governor through Proposition 131 to ensure better continuity of government during succession events, and they will see a joint ticket for governor and lieutenant governor this November.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from an Aug. 4 The New York Times report and a July 31 FOX 10 report.

2026 ElectionsKatie HobbsArizona PoliticsPhoenixNews