Tucson police seek answers in 1982 disappearance, homicide of teen
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are still seeking answers in the disappearance of a 19-year-old girl from more than 40 years ago.
The backstory:
In September 1982, then-19-year-old Jeanne Overstreet never arrived to meet someone for lunch. According to police, Overstreet was believed to be hitchhiking near North Stone Avenue and University Boulevard in Tucson.
Those who knew her said her disappearance caused concern because it was out of character. Her family never saw or heard from her again.
Skeletal Remains Found:
In November 1983, skeletal remains later linked to Overstreet in 2012 using DNA technology, were found in a remote desert area of Pinal County.
Active Investigation:
Now, the police department's Cold Case Unit continues to investigate her disappearance and homicide.
What you can do:
Anyone who may have information on this case, no matter how small, is asked to contact 88-CRIME (882-7463). Callers can remain anonymous.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Tucson Police Department.