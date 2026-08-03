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Teen sentenced for robbing 12-year-old boy at gunpoint in Gilbert over e-bike

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 3, 2026 2:55 PM MST
Published August 3, 2026 2:55 PM MST

The Brief

    • Dyllin Keys, 18, was sentenced to five years in prison after stealing a 12-year-old boy's e-bike at gunpoint in Gilbert.
    • Keys and a 14-year-old confronted the victim on a trail near Greenfield and Elliot roads in February before taking the e-bike.
    • Gilbert Police officers arrested Keys shortly after responding to the victim's 911 call.

GILBERT, Ariz. - An 18-year-old accused of robbing a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint in Gilbert back in February, has been sentenced to prison.

The backstory:

Dyllin Keys, 18, was with a 14-year-old boy when they approached the victim as he was riding his e-bike on a trail near Greenfield and Elliot Roads just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 6. 

Keys had pointed a gun at the 12-year-old and demanded him to hand over his e-bike. He told the victim to not call police, or that he would get shot. After Keys and the teen left, the victim called 911. 

In the 911 call, the child can be heard telling the operator that he had his bike stolen. He added that he "worked so hard for that" bike. 

Gilbert Police found Keys riding the e-bike shortly after responding to the 911 call. Video shows the officer approach the suspect and get him to the ground, while asking where the gun is. The other 14-year-old boy involved was arrested on Feb. 17.

Related

2 accused of stealing Gilbert boy's e-bike at gunpoint
article

2 accused of stealing Gilbert boy's e-bike at gunpoint

Two people accused of robbing a Gilbert 12-year-old boy at gunpoint and stealing his e-bike have been charged, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

What we know:

Keys was arrested and booked on charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and underage possession of liquor. The 14-year-old was arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle. 

On Aug. 3, Keys pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison.

What they're saying:

Following the sentencing, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said this sends a message that those trying to terrorize kids will "pay for their crime."

"No child should ever have to stare down the barrel of a gun and have to call 911 in tears over being robbed," said Mitchell. "The fear in the victim’s voice was heartbreaking, but he showed tremendous courage by calling 911."

Map of the nearby area of the armed robbery.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyGilbertNews