Kidnapped 11-day-old Surprise newborn found hundreds of miles from home

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The Brief An 11-day-old baby boy was kidnapped from Surprise, triggering a statewide law enforcement search on Saturday. Navajo County Sheriff's deputies and Arizona DPS troopers intercepted the suspect's vehicle near Winslow — nearly 200 miles away — and safely rescued the child. The infant was taken to a medical facility as a precaution and is currently awaiting reunification with his mother while officials prepare further details on potential charges.



An 11-day-old baby boy abducted from Surprise was safely recovered in northern Arizona on Saturday after law enforcement officers intercepted a suspect vehicle near Winslow.

What we know:

The swift recovery brought a high-stakes search across county lines to a safe conclusion after the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received a statewide Attempt to Locate (ATL) alert, coordinating with state troopers to locate the infant unharmed nearly 200 miles away from home.

According to sheriff's officials, deputies in Navajo County were put on high alert following the newborn's abduction from the West Valley community. Shortly after receiving the vehicle description, officers spotted the suspect's car traveling near Winslow and conducted a stop to safely secure the child.

Dig deeper:

The infant was immediately transported to a local medical facility as a precautionary measure to ensure his health and safety. Authorities confirmed the baby is currently awaiting an emotional reunification with his mother.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate the assistance of Arizona DPS and are grateful this incident had a safe outcome," deputies said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified any potential suspects or detailed any formal charges yet.

Map of the area where the newborn was found safe: