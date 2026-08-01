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2 found dead in Maricopa house fire, officials investigating as arson

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Maricopa County
Published August 1, 2026 4:12 PM MST
Published August 1, 2026 4:12 PM MST
article

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Maricopa house fire on Saturday morning.
    • First responders with the Maricopa Fire/Medical Department and Maricopa Police arrived at the scene near Honeycutt Road and Porter Road on the morning of Aug. 1.
    • Authorities have not released the victims' identities, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MARICOPA, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a house fire on Saturday morning. 

What we know:

The Maricopa Fire/Medical Department and Maricopa Police responded to the fire near Honeycutt Road and North Porter Road in Maricopa at around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. 

Inside, two people were found dead.

The fire department's arson investigator and police are investigating the cause of the fire.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the victims' identities. It is unclear what started the fire or if anyone else was involved.

Map of the nearby area of the house fire.

The Source: Information from this report was provided by the Maricopa Fire/Medical Department.

Maricopa CountyNews