2 found dead in Maricopa house fire, officials investigating as arson
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MARICOPA, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a house fire on Saturday morning.
What we know:
The Maricopa Fire/Medical Department and Maricopa Police responded to the fire near Honeycutt Road and North Porter Road in Maricopa at around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 1.
Inside, two people were found dead.
The fire department's arson investigator and police are investigating the cause of the fire.
What we don't know:
Officials did not release the victims' identities. It is unclear what started the fire or if anyone else was involved.
Map of the nearby area of the house fire.
The Source: Information from this report was provided by the Maricopa Fire/Medical Department.