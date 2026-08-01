Glendale police hunting for this SUV after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

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The Brief A 38-year-old bicyclist was killed in an early morning hit-and-run near 71st and Grand avenues in Glendale on July 6. Investigators obtained video of a silver or light-colored 2018–2023 Chevrolet Traverse expected to have front-end damage to its grill or bumper. Glendale Police are asking anyone with information about the driver or vehicle to call 623-930-3000.



Glendale police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 38-year-old bicyclist dead early July 6.

What we know:

Investigators say video evidence captured what they believe is the suspect vehicle — a silver or light-colored Chevrolet Traverse — fleeing the scene near 71st and Grand avenues. Officers are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and locating the vehicle.

The backstory:

According to the Glendale Police Department, the collision occurred at approximately 2:22 a.m. just southeast of the intersection. Responding officers located the 38-year-old male victim, who died of his injuries at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a 2018 to 2023 model Chevy Traverse that likely sustained moderate damage to its front grill, bumper or both during the collision.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the crash, the driver or the whereabouts of the Chevrolet Traverse is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

Map of where the fatal collision occurred: