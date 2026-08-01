Glendale police hunting for this SUV after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 38-year-old bicyclist dead early July 6.
What we know:
Investigators say video evidence captured what they believe is the suspect vehicle — a silver or light-colored Chevrolet Traverse — fleeing the scene near 71st and Grand avenues. Officers are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and locating the vehicle.
The backstory:
According to the Glendale Police Department, the collision occurred at approximately 2:22 a.m. just southeast of the intersection. Responding officers located the 38-year-old male victim, who died of his injuries at the scene.
Dig deeper:
Police believe the suspect vehicle is a 2018 to 2023 model Chevy Traverse that likely sustained moderate damage to its front grill, bumper or both during the collision.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the crash, the driver or the whereabouts of the Chevrolet Traverse is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.
Map of where the fatal collision occurred:
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Glendale Police Department.