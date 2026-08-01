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Phoenix police arrest robbery suspects hiding out at scene of the crime

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published August 1, 2026 3:05 PM MST
Published August 1, 2026 3:05 PM MST
article

Exterior of the Red Roof Inn near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road in Phoenix, where police arrested two suspects following an early morning armed robbery on Saturday. (FOX 10)

The Brief

    • Two men were taken into custody following an early morning robbery near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road in Phoenix.
    • Police say a suspect pointed a handgun at a woman after taking her cash, though investigators later determined the weapon was a fake.
    • Officers used security footage to locate the suspects at a nearby Red Roof Inn, detaining both men safely with no reported injuries.

PHOENIX - Two men are in custody after an early morning armed robbery at a Phoenix motel on Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a robbery call at the motel near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road after a woman reported that two men had stolen money from her. When the victim tried to retrieve her cash, one of the men pulled a gun and pointed it at her.

Investigators reviewed surveillance cameras in the area and quickly spotted two suspects matching the woman's description at the very same Red Roof Inn along the Black Canyon access road. Officers detained the first suspect — who was sitting outside one of the motel rooms — and found a handgun nearby, which was later determined to be a replica.

READ MORE: Chandler cops ambush serial armed robbery suspect

Police then started speaking with the people inside the room through a closed door, eventually persuading the second suspect to step outside and surrender.

Dig deeper:

Both men are being booked into custody. Police confirmed the victim was not physically injured during the robbery.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the identities of the suspects. They did not specify how much money was stolen.

Location of the motel:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.

PhoenixCrime and Public SafetyNews