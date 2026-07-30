Can bodies acclimate to 115-degree heat? A doctor breaks down the science

The Brief Arizona experiences extreme triple-digit temperatures in July, with highs reaching near 115 degrees. A medical expert explains that the human body can begin to acclimate to extreme heat in as little as seven to 14 days. Local asphalt crews utilize a 90-day heat acclimation period and strict safety measures to work during the summer.



Triple-digit heat is nothing new in Arizona — especially in July, one of the hottest months of the year. But with temperatures expected to climb near 115 degrees this weekend, experts say there are limits to how much the human body can adapt.

Some Valley residents spending time outdoors in the heat say they’ve learned how to handle the high temperatures.

What they're saying:

Whether they’re hiking or practicing their swing, some say years of experience have helped them feel more comfortable outside.

There is some science behind why people may feel more adjusted to the heat.

Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, national medical director with One Medical, says the body can begin adapting to Arizona’s heat in as little as seven to 14 days. Those changes include sweating sooner, lowering core body temperature and increasing plasma volume.

However, Bhuyan says those changes only provide limited protection — especially during extreme heat.

"But when we have these searing temperatures over 100 degrees, those changes don’t really protect us over the critical weather patterns that we’re seeing," Bhuyan said.

While residents braving the July sun say they are used to 100-plus-degree days, health professionals emphasize that no one is immune to extreme heat.

Local perspective:

While some enjoy the heat, others work in it.

Joe Zaleski with Sunland Asphalt says crews go through a 90-day heat acclimation period.

The company also provides hydration stations, neck shade helmets, starts jobs earlier when possible, and uses heat safety cards, in both English and Spanish, to help workers recognize the warning signs of heat illness.

Zaleski says summer does not slow his crews down because the roads they build and maintain keep Arizonans moving safely.

"There’s a lot of effort to taking care of our team members out in the field," Zaleski said. "Because without the folks that are out there in the field it doesn’t matter what we do in the office. These guys are the ones that build the work and make it happen."

And whether someone has lived in Arizona their entire life or just moved here, Bhuyan says caution is still important during extreme heat.

"In these really hot temperatures, it’s certainly better to be much more on the safe end," Bhuyan said. "And the heat acclimation is not ultimately all that protective of us."