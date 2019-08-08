SpaceX launches Falcon 9 after weather delay

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Tuesday evening.  The launch was delayed by about 30 minutes due to inclement weather. 

Carnival pledges ongoing steps to curb ocean pollution

Carnival Corp. executives pledged anew Friday that steps are being taken to curb ocean pollution, which was the subject of a recent $20 million federal penalty imposed because of continued environmental violations.