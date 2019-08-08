Citizen scientists needed: Smithsonian soliciting ginkgo leaves to study climate change
The next time you step out into the great outdoors, keep your eyes open for Ginkgo biloba trees.
Houston wildlife center warns against glue traps after bird gets stuck: 'A needless loss'
A Houston wildlife center is warning the public against using glue traps that are typically used to catch rodents but can trap other small animals and birds.
California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups
California's only known wild wolf pack is growing.
Deer covered in tumors caught on camera
An unfortunate deer covered with tumors has been caught on camera by a photographer in southwestern Minnesota.
Where are all the grasshoppers coming from?
It's an invasion that's gone viral, with a horde of grasshoppers all over Las Vegas. Now, some people in the Valley have noticed more grasshoppers as well.
Balloon releases pose threat to wildlife, experts say
Wildlife advocates and environmentalists are warning that balloon releases are endangering wildlife in the Gulf Coast.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 after weather delay
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Tuesday evening. The launch was delayed by about 30 minutes due to inclement weather.
Hundreds of dead fish found floating in Gilbert lake
Hundreds of fish found dead floating along a Gilbert pond. After viewers sent us photos, we went to check it out at Morrison Ranch Lake.
Girl whose intestines were ripped out by swimming pool's suction valve needs 2nd organ transplant
A 16-year-old girl whose intestines were ripped out in a swimming pool when she was a young child in Egypt is raising funds for new organs.
USF team uses laser scanning to preserve historic Cape Canaveral launch sites
The Cape Canaveral launch sites that fueled America’s space race are deteriorating by the day. But University of South Florida researchers and the 45th Space Wing have made it their mission to preserve as much of this historic place as possible.
‘Black Moon': Rare celestial event representing second new moon in month will also be Supermoon
We've seen all kinds of interesting phases of the moon, from "Super Blood Moons" to "Full Worm Supermoons" to even the stunning Strawberry Moon.
2 meteor showers will overlap this week, creating spectacular displays — here's how to watch
The end of July marks a spectacular cosmic event when two meteor showers, the Delta Aquariids and the Perseids, will grace the night sky at the same time.
Colorado bear caught stealing entire dumpster from pot shop
An enterprising bear nicknamed "Cheeseburger" in Colorado was caught on camera stealing a dumpster from outside a cannabis business and running off with it.
Kora the baby walrus to be raised at SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando is getting the rare chance to raise a walrus calf.
College student unearths 65-million-year-old Triceratops skull on his 1st expedition in North Dakota
Harrison Duran made a discovery of Jurassic proportions during his first expedition to the North Dakota Badlands when he unearthed a 65-million-year-old partial Triceratops skull.
Tropical depression 3 to stay off Florida's east coast
Tuesday update 5 a.m.:
Eating a plant-based diet may help reduce risk of Type 2 diabetes, according to new study
Plant-based diets could help lower your risk of Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal.
Carnival pledges ongoing steps to curb ocean pollution
Carnival Corp. executives pledged anew Friday that steps are being taken to curb ocean pollution, which was the subject of a recent $20 million federal penalty imposed because of continued environmental violations.
The proud 'children of Apollo'
What would it be like to have your dad spend months in space, walk on the moon, or man Mission Control?