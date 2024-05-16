Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed his mother, father and grandmother in Marana: PD

Published  May 16, 2024 8:20am MST
Crime and Public Safety
MARANA, Ariz. - A man accused of stabbing his mother, father and grandmother northwest of Tucson has been arrested.

Police say they received a 911 call on May 9 from someone saying three people had been stabbed near Cortaro and Silverbell Roads in Marana.

When officers got to the scene, they found three victims hurt. The mother and grandmother were critically injured. The father was treated for his injuries and released, KOLD-TV reported.

Thomas O'Brien, 21, was arrested and is accused of aggravated assault. He was booked into jail on a $60,000 bond.

Thomas O'Brien (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Map of area where the stabbings happened