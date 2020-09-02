Wedding photos show Lori Vallow's and Chad Daybell's ceremony just 6 weeks after kids go missing
FOX 10 has a never before seen look at the wedding day of two parents whose children have been missing for going on 6 months.
Idaho dispatch tells Gilbert PD family refused autopsy for Tammy Daybell
FOX 10 was the first Arizona news station to bring you the case of two missing children with ties to Arizona. There are now new details surrounding the death of their stepdad's wife, who died just weeks before he and their mother got married.
Dog trainer: Lori Vallow gave up JJ's service dog just before Idaho move
A Valley dog trainer never thought he would be contacted by police in connection with the disappearance of two children with Arizona ties.
Former friend of missing woman, kids speaks of her complicated marital past, with two husbands dead
The friend of Lori Vallow, a mother who is wanted for questioning about her two missing kids, speaks out. She said Vallow was "100% into the end of times."
Intense 911 call details arrest of Lori Vallow's niece
New details surrounding the family of Lori Vallow continue to emerge, months following the disappearance of two children with ties to Arizona.
Report: Lori Vallow's storage unit left abandoned with children's items inside
Before Lori Vallow left Rexburg, Idaho for the Island of Kauai in Hawaii, a storage unit company released surveillance videos of her visiting her storage unit multiple times throughout October and November.
Private school officials say Lori Vallow withdrew her son after lying about Charles Vallow's death
Documents obtained by FOX 10 shows Lori Vallow allegedly lying to staff members at the Gilbert school where Joshua "JJ" Vallow once attended about the circumstances of Charles Vallow's death.
Details surrounding death of Lori Vallow's brother emerge
FOX 10 has obtained a transcript of a 911 medical call for Alex Cox, the brother of a woman whose children's disappearance sparked national attention.
Son of Lori Vallow reveals details leading up to his siblings' disappearance
The older brother of two missing kids with ties to Arizona has had enough.
'Free of the spouses, free of the kids': Parents of missing children applied to move into Hawaii home in November
An investigation into two missing children now spans four states: Arizona, Idaho, Utah and more recently, Hawaii.
Grandparents of one of Lori Vallow's missing child petition for guardianship
FOX 10 has learned that the grandparents of one of the two missing children with Arizona ties have petitioned to file for guardianship of the missing child.
No Show: Deadline for Lori Vallow to present missing children to Idaho authorities passed
A five-day deadline has come and gone, and Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing children with ties to Arizona, did not comply with a court order to show that her kids are still alive.
A look at how the missing children saga first unfolded in Arizona
As a five-day deadline looms for a mother of two missing kids with Arizona ties to physically show that her children are safe to authorities in Idaho, it is hard to forget the saga surrounding Lori Vallow actually began in Chandler, when her former husband, Charles Vallow, was murdered by her brother, Alex Cox.
Idaho court order gives Lori Vallow 5 days to produce missing children
The mother and step-father of two missing children from Arizona were reportedly contacted by police at a resort in Hawaii Sunday after months of searching for the couple.
Body camera shows aftermath of 2019 shooting that killed Charles Vallow
FOX 10 has obtained Chandler Police body camera video from a 2019 shooting that killed Charles Vallow, the former husband of Lori Vallow.
Court documents: Lori Vallow's brother threatened to kill her 3rd husband in Texas
It's now been six weeks since authorities say a mother who moved her kids from Arizona to Idaho lied about the children's whereabouts and refuses to cooperate.
Lawyers: Husband of Lori Vallow made prediction on who will kill him months before he died
Lawyers for Lori Vallow's late husband, Charles Vallow, tell FOX 10 a bombshell prediction Charles made months before he died. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Reward being offered for information leading to missing kids with ties to Arizona
As the search continues for two missing children with ties to Arizona, their family is offering a reward.
'Do the right thing:' Lori Vallow's son begs her to reveal the location of his missing siblings
Colby Ryan released a YouTube video where he begs his mother to "do the right thing" and tell police where his siblings are.
Documents: Lori Vallow claims she was 'god preparing for second coming of Christ'
FOX 10 has obtained court paperworks regarding a potential divorce for the mother of two missing children with ties to Arizona. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.