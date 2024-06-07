Expand / Collapse search
Chad Daybell: New mugshot released for convicted killer

Updated  June 7, 2024 9:35am MST
Chad Daybell New Mugshot article

Chad Daybell (Idaho Dept. of Corrections)

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho authorities have released a new mugshot for Chad Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Prophet," who has been sentenced to death for the murders of his wife's two children and his previous wife.

On June 1, Daybell was sentenced to death for the murders of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow, was convicted last year and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

