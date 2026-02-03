Nancy Guthrie's disappearance spotlights digital privacy risks for elderly

The Brief The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, is sparking a broader conservation of elder care and loved ones' digital footprints. A former CIA officer and FBI special agent highlights the potential dangers of the ease of accessing public information with a quick online search. Her current whereabouts are unknown, and while investigators are following hundreds of leads—including a possible ransom note—they emphasize she is a vulnerable adult in urgent need of daily medication.



FOX 10 cannot confirm that access to Guthrie's public information is connected to the missing persons case.

While law enforcement describes missing Nancy Guthrie as "sharp as a tack," the 84-year-old reportedly has age-related mobility issues and requires daily medication.

Big picture view:

In a state with a large retiree population, Guthrie’s disappearance has sparked a broader conversation about elder care and the privacy safeguards families should consider.

What they're saying:

Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer and FBI special agent, said the discussion is not intended to place blame on the Guthrie family but rather to serve as an opportunity for people to check out their digital footprint and potentially make loved ones less vulnerable online.

"It's my understanding that she was doing, I guess, everything 'right' from sort of an elderly perspective," Walder said.

Walder said she has no reason to believe the potential abduction of Guthrie was the result of security missteps. However, she noted that a quick Google search reveals a significant amount of personal information about the mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

"The date of birth, her email, her phone number, her current address, all of it," Walder said.

KSAZ

Why you should care:

Walder said many people are unaware of how much of their data is publicly accessible, but once informed, there are ways to remove private information from the internet. A free starting point is typing a name into Google.

"Those three dots that are on the side of really anything that comes up, you just click on it and you hit 'remove request,'" Walder said. "And then you go through there and you click the button of why. So, does this contain a Social Security number? Does this contain an address?"

Walder also noted that subscription services like DeleteMe or Incogni can help wipe information for family members.

"My 76-year-old parents just did it," Walder said. "They're on my plan as well, so it is super user-friendly."

What you can do:

Walder also suggested sharing certain passwords to allow children or younger family members to have easy access during necessary situations. Monitoring the social media accounts of elderly loved ones can also protect them from potential scammers.

"A lot of times what I'll see in bios on Instagram, particularly of elderly people, they'll put their phone numbers and emails because they want people to contact them," Walder said. "It's not coming from a bad place, they just don't know. And so I think giving other family members access to that is actually really important. I don't want to demean anyone or treat them like a child, of course, but I just think it's a community effort to keep everyone safe."

What's next:

Walder said that 90% of missing persons cases involving elderly individuals are resolved with a safe return home. She expressed hope that the investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance would conclude with a similar outcome.