NAU student found dead after fraternity rush event, 3 arrested: police

An 18-year-old Northern Arizona University student was found dead after attending a fraternity rush party, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

What we know:

Flagstaff police said the student was found unresponsive at 8:44 a.m. on Jan. 31 in a home on South Pinegrove Road, near Lone Tree Road, approximately a mile from campus.

"Bystanders inside the home initiated CPR prior to police arrival. Upon arrival, officers found the individual not breathing and continued life‑saving measures on scene until paramedics arrived," the Flagstaff Police Department said.

According to investigators, the student had attended a rush event for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity on Friday night, where several people, including the victim, were reportedly consuming alcohol.

Police arrested three members of the Delta Tau Delta executive board: new member educator Carter Eslick, 20; vice president Ryan Creech, 20; and treasurer Riley Cass, 20. All three face charges of hazing and were booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility.

An official cause and manner of death has not been released.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Northern Arizona University said it is mourning the student's death, calling the loss devastating. The university emphasized that the safety and well-being of students are its highest priorities and condemned hazing. NAU has since placed the Delta Tau Delta fraternity on interim suspension while the investigation proceeds.

Local perspective:

Don P., a neighbor who lives across the street from the home where the student was found, said fraternity parties are common at the residence.

"I looked out my front window and there was, you know, just a two ambulances, five cop cars, one battalion cruiser and a fire truck. So so I knew something was very, very wrong as far as what had occurred. I mean, I had my suspicions," he said. "There had been ambulances here before because, you know, we were all young and so then the kind of the day dragged on, I just watched them interview people, the police interview people. And then I kind of knew it was bad when they came in with a stretcher, the gurney, and they didn't come out with a person on it."

What's next:

Delta Tau Delta International also issued a statement, prohibiting the NAU chapter from all activities during the investigation. The organization said it "strongly rejects" hazing, stating that brotherhood requires trust and that hazing betrays that bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flagstaff Police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.