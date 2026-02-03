Mesa teacher's aide accused of requesting naked photos of 14-year-old male student

The Brief A 24-year-old teacher's aide was arrested for allegedly requesting nude photos from a 14-year-old student at Empower Academy in Mesa. School administrators reported the activity to police after discovering inappropriate texts between the teacher's aide and the minor. He was arrested on charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation



A Mesa teacher's aide has been arrested after allegedly requesting inappropriate photos of a 14-year-old boy, according to police.

What we know:

Administrators from Empower Academy, located in the 7000 block of East Guadalupe Road, reported inappropriate texts between the student and 24-year-old Dominic Sette.

Mesa Police responded to the school just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and spoke with the teen boy involved, his parent, and school administrators.

"It was alleged that Dominic had been communicating with the victim for several months and had requested inappropriate, nude, images of the victim via text messages," the department said.

Sette was arrested just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 3 on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

What we don't know:

It is unknown how long the teacher's aide was employed at the school. FOX 10 has reached out to Mesa Police for additional information.

Map of the school location.