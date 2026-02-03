Surprise residents debate $70M DHS warehouse purchase as intended use remains unknown

The Brief Hundreds of residents attended a Surprise City Council meeting Tuesday to debate the Department of Homeland Security’s $70 million cash purchase of a 418,000-square-foot warehouse, with many voicing concerns over the lack of transparency regarding the facility’s intended use. Surprise Mayor Kevin Sartor stated the city was never notified of the transaction and has no authority to regulate the project because federal purchases are exempt from local zoning laws.



Hundreds of residents gathered at a Surprise City Council meeting Tuesday night to debate the Department of Homeland Security’s recent $70 million cash purchase of a 418,000-square-foot warehouse.

The turnout was so large that the city’s overflow room reached capacity, leaving many protesters and supporters waiting outside. The facility, located near Sweetwater Avenue and Dysart Road, has sparked intense local debate since news of the sale broke last week.

"It’s going to have a negative effect on our community," one resident said during public comment. Another resident, Jane Robinson, who lives a half-mile from the site, urged the council: "Don’t let this happen."

While many voiced concerns about community impact, others spoke in favor of the federal presence. "It’s not interrupting our daily lives; it’s not in the middle of our city," one supporter said.

Federal officials have not disclosed the specific intended use for the property. When asked about the site Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said she was unsure if the location would serve as a field office or a detention facility, adding, "We're going to make sure that we continue to enforce the law."

The city of Surprise released a statement noting it was unaware of the transaction and was never contacted by DHS. Because federal projects are not subject to local zoning regulations, the city has no authority to block the purchase.

"Although the city cannot regulate Homeland Security’s purchase or the use of the building, the council is genuinely committed to hearing your thoughts and your concerns," Surprise Mayor Kevin Sartor said.

