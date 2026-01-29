DHS purchases $70M Surprise warehouse

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement purchased a 418,000-square-foot warehouse in Surprise for $70 million in an all-cash transaction. Federal officials have not yet disclosed the intended use for the property, located near Sweetwater Avenue and Dysart Road, and have not responded to requests for comment.



The Department of Homeland Security has purchased a 418,000-square-foot warehouse in Surprise for more than $70 million, according to Maricopa County property records.

What we know:

The all-cash transaction, which includes U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a party to the acquisition, covers a massive industrial property located near Sweetwater Avenue and Dysart Road.

Federal officials have not yet disclosed the intended use for the site.

DHS and ICE have not responded to requests for comment regarding the purchase or what the warehouse will be used for.

Map of the area where the warehouse is