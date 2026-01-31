AZ student detained during walkout, search intensifies for Isabella Comas | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a Mesa student detained during a school walkout for an Anti-ICE protest, to the search for missing 21-year-old Isabella Comas extending to the Globe-Miami area, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, January 31, 2026.
1. Caught on cam: Student handcuffed during walkout for throwing item at officer
A student from Poston Junior High was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after video captured her throwing a water bottle at a Mesa police officer's head.
2. Search intensifies: Volunteers still looking for missing 21-year-old Isabella Comas
The search for 21-year-old Isabella Comas has shifted to the Globe-Miami area nearly three weeks after she was reported missing from Avondale.
3. Suspect facing murder charges for death of man at west Valley restaurant
A 22-year-old suspect was arrested following a fatal shooting at a restaurant near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on Friday morning.
4. Concert in the Coliseum kicks off W.M. Phoenix Open
As the W.M. Phoenix Open begins for a week full of golf, live performances, and events, the Concert in the Coliseum is kicking off the whole week with a concert at the famous 16th hole. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz takes us there.
5. Judge orders release of 5-year-old, father from Texas ICE facility
A federal judge ordered the released of 5-year-old Liam Ramos and his dad after they were taken into custody during an immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.
A look at your weather this weekend
Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures continue for the Valley through the weekend. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza reports from the Record Breakers event in Mesa, enjoying Arizona's beautiful winter weather.
