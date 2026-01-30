Arizona weather forecast: Warming trend continues across the state

The Brief High temperatures in the Valley are expected to reach the low 80s this weekend as a strong high-pressure system brings clear skies and a warming trend across the western United States. Clear conditions will persist through Friday with a high of 77 degrees in Phoenix, while overnight lows in the high country are forecast to drop into the teens and 20s. Next week, highs in the Valley will dip back into the upper-70s.



Our warming continues right into the weekend!

A ridge of high pressure continues to shift over the West Coast. As it builds and centers over Arizona over the next couple of days, our forecast high will continue to grow.

Friday and the Weekend:

The forecast high reaches 77 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport today, after reaching 75 yesterday and 74 the day before. The entire state will be sunny throughout the day and right into the weekend. In fact, the extended 10-day forecast looks exceptionally dry with little to no chance of rain or snow ahead.

The forecast high reaches 80 degrees by Saturday. Sunday may reach 81 degrees. While not record-breaking, it will be much warmer than normal for the start of February.

In northern Arizona, the forecast high climbs from the upper 40s in Flagstaff today, to the mid to upper 50s by the weekend. This means additional snowmelt for the current snowpack over our highest elevations.

Yet again, some breezy conditions with gusts 20-25 mph are forecast Friday in the High Country.

