'Senseless' NAU death spotlights history of hazing in fraternity culture

The Brief Three Delta Tau Delta leaders at Northern Arizona University were arrested for hazing following the death of an 18-year-old pledge who attended a Friday night rush party. The student's death adds to a grim national statistic of over 100 fraternity hazing deaths since 2000, prompting calls for more aggressive felony prosecutions under Arizona's "Jack’s Law." The victim's identity and the specific cause of death have not yet been released.



The Northern Arizona University campus is still in shock tonight after three executive board members of a fraternity were arrested on hazing charges after an 18-year-old student died following a "rush" party this weekend.

The backstory:

Flagstaff police said the student had attended a party at an off-campus house associated with the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, where he was pledging, the night before he was found unresponsive. It's a death many see as preventable.

Related article

"It just is such a shame. I have seen this so many times, I can't even tell you," said David Bianchi, who has become known as America's leading fraternity hazing lawyer. "Just since the year 2000, over 100 freshman males have died around the United States from fraternity hazing."

Three members of the fraternity's executive board: new member educator Carter Eslick, 20; vice president Ryan Creech, 20; and treasurer Riley Cass, 20 were arrested.

Local perspective:

Last month, the Arizona State University chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon was hit with a lawsuit alleging hazing that included forced binge-drinking, drug use, and physical harm.

While hazing is banned in Arizona under Jack’s Law—a 2022 statute that criminalizes the act as a misdemeanor or a felony—Bianchi says nothing will change unless prosecutors get more aggressive.

"I guarantee you there are others who participated in planning this event," Bianchi said regarding the NAU case. "All of those people can be criminally charged, and they should be."

Dig deeper:

For Velvet Aguirre, the tragedy in Flagstaff is a painful reminder of her own loss. Her son, Ivan, died in 2019 after she says an ASU fraternity brother gave him pills that contained fentanyl.

"It’s so senseless," Aguirre said. "We're sending our kids to college to get an education to have some fun and make connections. And then we get a call that our kid is dead."

Though her son’s death was not from hazing, Aguirre believes the fraternity culture is to blame.

"You do anything to stay in this brotherhood," Aguirre said. "And there's fraternity brothers that are wanting you to do anything to stay in this brotherhood. Now another family the other day had to be called to let them know that their son died."

Aguirre said she hopes the family of the NAU student finds justice.

"I just hope that they can get some answers and some justice for their son," she said. "Because the grieving never ends. Whether you have justice or not, it will never end."

What we don't know:

Police still have not released the victim's identity or cause of death.

What's next:

NAU released a statement calling the death tragic, condemning the hazing, and saying the fraternity is suspended while the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flagstaff Police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.