Gilbert proposes third consecutive water rate hike amid infrastructure concerns

The Brief Gilbert officials are weighing a proposed 25% increase in water and waste service rates to fund infrastructure and offset shrinking Colorado River allocations, a move that would mark the third consecutive year of utility hikes for residents. The Town Council is considering two implementation options — a one-time jump in April or a tiered rollout through 2027 — and is scheduled to hold a final vote Feb. 17 following a second public open house on Feb. 12.



Gilbert officials met with dozens of residents Monday to discuss a proposed 25% increase in water and waste service rates, marking what could be the third consecutive year of utility hikes for the East Valley community.

What we know:

The open house was the first of two scheduled meetings before the Town Council votes on the proposal Feb. 17. If approved, the new rates would follow a 50% water rate increase that took effect last year.

Officials say the adjustments are necessary to fund critical infrastructure and secure long-term water supplies as Colorado River allocations continue to decline. The town is weighing two options for the water rate hike: a single 25% increase in April, or two separate 14% increases scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

The proposal also includes adjustments for waste and recycling services, featuring a 2% increase for residential households and a 20% increase for businesses.

During the meeting, neighbors expressed concerns that the cumulative hikes are stretching household budgets.

What's next:

The town will host a second open house at 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at Gilbert Town Hall to gather further public comment.