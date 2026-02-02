Gilbert proposes third consecutive water rate hike amid infrastructure concerns
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert officials met with dozens of residents Monday to discuss a proposed 25% increase in water and waste service rates, marking what could be the third consecutive year of utility hikes for the East Valley community.
What we know:
The open house was the first of two scheduled meetings before the Town Council votes on the proposal Feb. 17. If approved, the new rates would follow a 50% water rate increase that took effect last year.
Officials say the adjustments are necessary to fund critical infrastructure and secure long-term water supplies as Colorado River allocations continue to decline. The town is weighing two options for the water rate hike: a single 25% increase in April, or two separate 14% increases scheduled for 2026 and 2027.
The proposal also includes adjustments for waste and recycling services, featuring a 2% increase for residential households and a 20% increase for businesses.
During the meeting, neighbors expressed concerns that the cumulative hikes are stretching household budgets.
What's next:
The town will host a second open house at 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at Gilbert Town Hall to gather further public comment.