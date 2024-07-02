Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow's Arizona trial pushed back to 2025; defense needs more time

Updated  July 2, 2024 11:32am MST
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix

Lori Vallow's Arizona trial pushed back to 2025

PHOENIX - The Arizona trial for Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," has been pushed back until next year.

In a Maricopa County courtroom on July 2, Vallow waived her appearance for her status conference. Her defense says they are not close to being done reviewing the discovery in the case, which is about 15 terabytes of data.

Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

The two cases were investigated by Chandler and Gilbert Police. Investigators say Vallow and "doomsday fictional author," Chad Daybell, deemed the two victims as "dark spirits."

Initially, the trial was scheduled for Aug. 1. On Tuesday, the judge decided to push the trial to Feb. 24, 2025, despite Vallow not waiving her right to a speedy trial.

Leading up to the status conference, Vallow's defense motioned to prevent cameras from filming this proceeding. Gerald Bradley told the judge FOX 10's coverage has "vilified and maligned" Lori Vallow, impacting her constitutional rights to a fair trial.

Bradley also says finding a jury pool will be a challenge due to all the media coverage.

I stated our case to the judge, saying we've only provided extensive and thorough reporting on this high-profile case.

The judge approved our camera request to record the status conference that followed minutes later, but Vallow waived her appearance and was taken back to jail.

The next status conference for the trial is on Sept. 6. 