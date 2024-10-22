Arrest made in DNC office shootings, tampered Ahwatukee political signs

The Brief Police say the same suspect who shot up a Democratic Party office three times also tampered with political signs in Ahwatukee. The shootings happened in September and October. No one was hurt. The suspect wasn't identified by Tempe Police.



An arrest was made in a string of attacks on the Democratic National Committee Tempe office, as well as an incident in Ahwatukee that involved political signs and razor blades.

The news of the arrest came on Oct. 22, just hours after the Ahwatukee incident.

Police say the unidentified suspect was "arrested for hanging suspicious bags of white powder from several political signs lined with razor blades …" on Oct. 22. Investigators were seen near Chandler Boulevard and 44th Street taking down a sign that read "DEMS LIE" from a tree.

Two of the separate shooting incidents at the DNC office happened in September. The last happened in October.

No one was hurt in these incidents.

Investigators didn't say how exactly they were able to link the suspect to the incidents.

Police say they won't be releasing information on the suspect until a news conference on Wednesday, Oct. 23.