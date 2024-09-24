Expand / Collapse search

Tempe Democratic campaign office hit by gunfire

By
Published  September 24, 2024 8:40am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Police are investigating shots fired at a Democratic Party campaign office near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue. No one was inside the office at the time of the shooting.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Democratic Party campaign office in Tempe.

The incident happened on Sept. 23 near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue. Video from the scene showed bullet holes in the glass entryway.

Tempe Police say the incident is being investigated as a property damage crime.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-350-8311.