Tempe Democratic campaign office hit by gunfire

The Brief A Democratic campaign office near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue was hit by gunfire. No one was inside the office at the time of the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information to call 480-350-8311.



Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Democratic Party campaign office in Tempe.

The incident happened on Sept. 23 near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue. Video from the scene showed bullet holes in the glass entryway.

No one was inside the office at the time of the shooting.

Tempe Police say the incident is being investigated as a property damage crime.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-350-8311.