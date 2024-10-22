Unknown substance found in Ahwatukee

The Brief An unknown substance was found on Oct. 22 near Chandler Boulevard and 44th Street. Phoenix Fire says there are no evacuations or injuries. Chandler Boulevard was shut down in both directions due to the investigation.



Chandler Boulevard was shut down in Ahwatukee after firefighters said an unknown substance was found early Tuesday morning.

The investigation is underway on Oct. 22 near Chandler Boulevard and 44th Street.

Phoenix Fire says there are no evacuations or injuries. There is no threat to the public.

Video at the scene showed hazmat crews removing a political sign off a tree while investigating the unknown substance.

Chandler Boulevard is closed in both directions from 44th Street to a few blocks west.

The public is advised to avoid the area.