Phoenix Police enforce curfew for teenagers at First Friday after violent incidents

The Brief Starting April 4, Phoenix Police will enforce a curfew for teenagers at First Friday. Business owners say recent violent actions have negatively impacted their operations. An increased police presence is there to prevent similar violent outbursts.



Changes are coming to First Friday in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Police will enforce curfews for teens attending without supervision.

What we know:

Officers will be out here today informing teens about curfew times.

This comes after recent violent crimes on First Fridays.

Video evidence from a previous First Friday shows a large group of teens running back and forth in the middle of an intersection.

Now, there is a heavy police presence to mitigate similar situations.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

Starting April 4, anyone 15 and younger will only be allowed to be on their own until 10 p.m.

After that, they need to be with a parent or guardian.

Teens 16- and 17-years-old have a midnight curfew. They will also need to be with a parent or guardian after midnight.

Business owners say they are glad the police are enforcing curfews because it's hurting their business, especially after businesses were told they now have to pack up at 9 p.m. instead of 10.

What they're saying:

Leo Mystic, who owns Aspral Mystic is welcoming the change.

"There were like five kids coming over here and they started beating this one kid up. And then they're kind of like knocking my table over and causing all my rings to fly all over the ground," he said.

"Two months ago, we had a bunch of teens running through. About like 100 of them or so running down the street and causing noise. The cops were, like, walking behind them, trying to flush them out of here. It was about 10 o'clock at night or so and they're just causing a ruckus."

What you can do:

Police ask that parents talk to their teens about curfew times before they head out tonight.