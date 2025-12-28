Scottsdale SWAT standoff ends in man's arrest: police

The Brief A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a 90-minute SWAT standoff sparked by reports of gunfire inside a Scottsdale home. The suspect surrendered peacefully following police negotiations. Police have not yet released the man's identity or a specific motive for the incident as the investigation continues.



A 27-year-old man is in custody following a SWAT situation at a Scottsdale home on Sunday.

What we know:

Scottsdale Police responded to East Earll Drive at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 28 after neighbors reported hearing gunshots from inside the home.

Officers surrounded the suspect's home, and other nearby homes, "out of an abundance of caution," the police department said. Scottsdale police's SWAT team and negotiators eventually got the man to peacefully exit the home and surrender just after 2:30 p.m.

Dig deeper:

No one else was inside the home with the suspect.

While there were no injuries reported, there was some property damage.

Police said the suspect will eventually be booked into jail, as they continue to investigate, interview witnesses and process the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the suspect's identity or the events leading up to the situation.

